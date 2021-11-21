GATE CITY, VA - Annie “Oakie” Ramey, 83, Gate City, VA passed away, Thursday, November 18, 2021, at her residence.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Chad Tipton and Rex. McMurray officiating. Doris Tipton and Ronnie Tipton will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Tiptons Chapel Church Cemetery. Chris Estepp, Anthony Estepp, Michael Sutton, Jamie Franklin, Zack Franklin, Chris Hammonds and Steven Casodos will serve as pallbearers. Ralph Estepp, Fred Winkler and Terry Sutton will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Ramey family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
