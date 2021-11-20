GATE CITY, VA - Annie “Oakie” Ramey, 83, Gate City, VA passed away, Thursday, November 18, 2021, at her residence.
Oakie was born in Scott County, VA on August 16, 1938, to the late Wrightly Tipton and Dora Sanders Tipton.
In addition to her parents; her husband, Elbert Clarence Ramey Sr.; son, Elbert Clarence Ramey Jr. and several siblings preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughters, Robin Darnell, Gate City, VA, Ruby and Fred Winkler, Priscilla and Terry Sutton, Gastonia, NC; brothers, Paul Tipton, Cheraw, SC, Joe Tipton and Geneva, Gate City, VA; special niece and caregiver, Karen Broadwater; grandchildren, Kim Franklin and Jamie, Ralph Estepp II, Dwain Sutton and Chelsea, Michael Sutton, Anthony Estepp and Maranda, Christopher Estepp and Alexa, Brittaney Lovelace, JJ Winkler.; 7 great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Chad Tipton and Rex. McMurray officiating. Doris Tipton and Ronnie Tipton will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Tiptons Chapel Church Cemetery. Chris Estepp, Anthony Estepp, Michael Sutton, Jamie Franklin, Zack Franklin, Chris Hammonds and Steven Casodos will serve as pallbearers. Ralph Estepp, Fred Winkler and Terry Sutton will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Ramey family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
