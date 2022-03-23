WEBER CITY, VA -- Annie L. Ward, 84, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at her home.
She was born on June 12, 1937 in Kingsport, TN, a daughter of the late John W. and Monnie (Hall) Edwards. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband the one and only love, James Carson Ward, Sr.; a very special son, Earl Patton Ward, Sr.; granddaughter, Santana Marie Keith; Lovely Edwards; brothers, Johnnie Jay Edwards, William Patton "Pat" Edwards, Jackie Adrial Edwards and Jerry Wayne Edwards; sisters, Joann Darnell, Margaret Louise Ervin, Judith Ann Childress and Nancy Faye Crawford.
Surviving are her daughters, Janice Hall, Connie Karen Lloyd, Sharon Marie Keith and Anna Greene; son, James Carson Ward, Jr and wife Karen; grandsons, Donald Snodgrass, Jonathan Snodgrass, Earl Patton Ward, Jr., Daniel Justin Ward, Andrew Preston Ward, James Daniel Ward, Eric Lee Keith, Joshua Brandon Keith, Ethan Quillen and Matthew David Greene; granddaughters, Amanda Hope Compton, Sammie Jo Compton, Brittany Necala Compton and Katelyn Draine; 27 great-grandchildren; special niece, Tammy Arnold; numerous nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are from 11 am to 1 pm Friday, March 25, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home and anytime at the residence. Services will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Larry Browder officiating.
Interment will follow in Ward Cemetery, Coeburn, VA.
