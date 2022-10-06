GATE CITY, VA - Annie Jane (Stokes) “Granny” Griffin, 78, Gate City, VA passed away, Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence.

Jane was born in Scott County, VA on June 19, 1944, and was the daughter of the late Cecil and Dotsie (Byrd) Stokes.

