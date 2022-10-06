GATE CITY, VA - Annie Jane (Stokes) “Granny” Griffin, 78, Gate City, VA passed away, Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence.
Jane was born in Scott County, VA on June 19, 1944, and was the daughter of the late Cecil and Dotsie (Byrd) Stokes.
In addition to her parents, her husband of 57 years, Carlos Allen Griffin, son, Jason Allen Griffin, sisters, Shelby Jean Booher, Teresa Joyner, and Baby Anita Stokes, brothers, Jack, Don, Sam, Bob, and Garland Stokes preceded her in death.
Surviving are her daughters, Jennifer (Rick) Duncan, and Regina Diets (Dennis Baldwin), grandchildren, Justin Diets, Joey Diets, Dwayne, Diets, Matthew (Sophie) Griffin, Josh Adkins, Michael Jones, Jr., Amber Diets Woodard (Patrick), and Larissa (Richard) Begley, great grandchildren, Abel Berry, Lelan Begley, Cole Diets, and Emilie Adkins, sisters, Mary Sue Fuller, and Brenda (Jerry) Wolfe, brother, Tommy (Melissa) Stokes, her special friend and sister-in-law, Inece Griffin, and beloved pet, “T.J”, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Brother Mike Owens and Brother Johnny Gibson officiating. Chris Holder will provide the music.
Burial will follow in the Hensley Cemetery in the Spears Ferry community of Scott County, VA. Michael Jones, Jr., Matthew Griffin, Justin Diets, Joey Diets, Wayne Diets, and Richard Begley will serve as pallbearers.
Keith Burke, Brian “Bo” Griffin, and Stephen Leonard will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Annie Jane (Stokes) "Granny" Griffin.
