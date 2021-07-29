ROGERSVILLE - Annie Eller Johnson, age 68 of Rogersville, has left behind her Earthly family for her Heavenly family on Tuesday, June 27, 2021.
Visitation hours will be 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Friday, July 30, 2021, at McKinney Cemetery with Pastor Jarod Harrell officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 A.M.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Gills Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 126 Gills Chapel Rd., Mooresburg, TN. 37811
