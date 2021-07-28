ROGERSVILLE - Annie Eller Johnson, age 68 of Rogersville, has left behind her Earthly family for her Heavenly family on Tuesday, June 27, 2021. She was a devoted wife and a precious sister who loved spending time with all of her family. Annie was a faithful member of Gills Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and loved her church family. She worked in medical records at Hawkins County Medical Center (Rural Health). Annie was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Marie Eller, brothers Jim, Ted, Gene, Randy and brother-in-law Larry Wheeler, father and mother-in-law Fred (Pop) and Mary Johnson, sisters-in-law Shirley Cobb, Barbara Manis, and Patsy Brewer.
Those left to cherish her memories are her loving husband of 45 years Sammy Johnson, sisters Mary Johnson and husband Pete, Janie Wheeler, Judy Cowan and husband Rick, Mabel Ruble and husband Bob, Pam Trinkle and husband Danny, Ginny Musick and husband Larry, brothers John, Bill, Terry and wife Sandy, sisters-in-law Lizzy Eller, Dixie Fields and husband JC, brothers-in-law Eddie Johnson and Dwayne Brewer. A very special (daughter like) niece Jody Eldridge and husband Mark and special nephew Mike Cobb and wife Diane. Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, her church family, her work family, and many friends whom she loved.
Annie wanted to send out a very SPECIAL THANK YOU to everyone who prayed, visited, and took care of her during this difficult time.
Visitation hours will be 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Friday, July 30, 2021, at McKinney Cemetery with Pastor Jarod Harrell officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 A.M.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Gills Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 126 Gills Chapel Rd., Mooresburg, TN. 37811
