KINGSPORT - Annette Thornburg, 62, of Kingsport, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center, after an apparent heart attack. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and was a 1976 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School. Annette was presently employed with Town and Country Realty in Kingsport, where she worked for several years. She was a member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church. Annette loved spending time with her family, especially her daughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Verlin Lee Strickler and Ruth Mellons Strickler; and brother, Robert Strickler.
Annette is survived by her husband, Steven Thornburg, of the home; daughter, Lori Bargeron and husband Andrew of McAllen, TX; two brothers, Jerry Strickler and wife Ann of Houston, TX, Michael Strickler and wife Teresa of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. Chris Brown officiating.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Porter, Brian McKinney, Manuel Steffey, Mike Archdeacon, Danny Strickler, and Tommy Hatley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.