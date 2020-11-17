KINGSPORT - Annette Thornburg, 62, of Kingsport, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center, after an apparent heart attack.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. Chris Brown officiating.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Porter, Brian McKinney, Manuel Steffey, Mike Archdeacon, Danny Strickler, and Tommy Hatley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.