BALLSTON SPA, NY - Anne Taylor McCartt, PhD, 73, of Ballston Spa, New York, died peacefully at her home on
July 23, 2022. Anne was born in Durham, NC on December 12, 1948, to the late James Spurgeon and Virginia Ann Taylor McCartt. After a lengthy and fruitful national and international career in highway safety, Anne retired in 2016 as Senior Vice President, Research, at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in Arlington, Virginia. She directed a multidisciplinary research staff whose work centered on finding ways to change driver behavior, improve highway design, and make vehicles safer. Anne authored more than 230 technical reports and scientific papers on alcohol-impaired driving, crash avoidance technologies, teenage drivers, distracted driving, and other vehicle safety topics. Anne frequently appeared on multiple media outlets to present research findings to the public. She regularly presented research internationally and was widely respected as a highway safety research mentor.
Anne loved her family deeply and was eagerly awaiting the birth of her third grandchild, Olivia Holland Taylor Curcio, first child of Christopher and Katie Curcio. She was known by her family and friends for her love of beauty and the created world, her passion for the New York Yankees and the Duke Blue Devils, and her ability to quickly complete the New York Times Crossword Puzzle in ink. Anne also loved growing up in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains with her mother’s incredible baking, her beautiful home and gardens in Ballston Spa, and travel. She had traveled throughout Europe and to
Australia and New Zealand multiple times.
Beloved wife of Michael Curcio for 33 years. Remembered in love by all of her family, including her daughter Sara Elizabeth Scoles (Matt) and her son Christopher Michael Curcio (Katie); her sister and brother Peg Hess (Howard) and Jimmy McCartt; her brothers and sisters in-law Joseph Curcio (Tina), Jerry Curcio (Diane), Anthony Curcio (Gina); her granddaughters Emilia and Molly Scoles; her nephews and nieces Jeremy Hess (Leili Besharat) and Kristen Hess (John Fumbanks); Casey Curcio (Kim), Karen
Murdoch (Joseph), Tom Curcio (Holly), Trisha Curcio (Leo Munoz), Marisa Curcio (Megan Coiley). Her great-nieces and nephews Clementine and Bennett Hess, Taylor Goldstein, Lexi and Rachel Fumbanks, Joe and Isabella Curcio, Brodey and Tyler Curcio, and Alissa Murdoch. Also loved by her aunts and uncles, Katherine McDaniel (Edgar, deceased), Betty Lee Thompson (Charlie, deceased), Hugh M. Taylor, deceased (Willie Love, deceased), Marie Mirro (Joe, deceased), and Pat Mirro (Jerry, deceased) and cousins, Linda Baber, Betsy Boyer, Kathy Love Erikson, Jana Jensen, David Thompson and their
families.
Anne grew up in East Tennessee where her father, The Reverend J.S. McCartt, served as an ordained minister in the United Methodist Church. She graduated from Fulton High School in Knoxville as valedictorian and received a B.A magna cum laude from Duke University (1970). She then moved to Albany, NY where she completed a MA in Secondary Mathematics Education in 1972; an MLS in 1975; and a PhD in public administration and policy (1988), all from SUNY Albany. She began her career in highway safety in 1982, serving as Deputy Director at the Institute for Traffic Management and
Research at the State University of New York at Albany (SUNY Albany) and an associate research professor at the Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy. After working as a Senior Associate with Preusser Research Group, Inc., she joined IIHS in 2001. Anne served on the boards of MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) and the National Safety Council and was a long-time member and served as President of the Association for the Advancement of Automotive Medicine.
Services will be held on a later date at Armer Funeral Home, Inc. Details will be available on the Armer Funeral Home, Inc. website, armerfuneralhome.com, as well as in the local newspaper.
A gift may be made in Anne’s name to one of Anne’s favorite causes: Doctors without Borders (doctorswithoutborders.org), American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA.org) or Caring for a Cure at Massachusetts General Hospital (https: because.massgeneral.org/campaign/caring-for-a-cure/c112468).