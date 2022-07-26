BALLSTON SPA, NY - Anne Taylor McCartt, PhD, 73, of Ballston Spa, New York, died peacefully at her home on

July 23, 2022. Anne was born in Durham, NC on December 12, 1948, to the late James Spurgeon and Virginia Ann Taylor McCartt. After a lengthy and fruitful national and international career in highway safety, Anne retired in 2016 as Senior Vice President, Research, at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in Arlington, Virginia. She directed a multidisciplinary research staff whose work centered on finding ways to change driver behavior, improve highway design, and make vehicles safer. Anne authored more than 230 technical reports and scientific papers on alcohol-impaired driving, crash avoidance technologies, teenage drivers, distracted driving, and other vehicle safety topics. Anne frequently appeared on multiple media outlets to present research findings to the public. She regularly presented research internationally and was widely respected as a highway safety research mentor.

