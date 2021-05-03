BIG STONE GAP, VA - Anne Stout Gibson, 86, died Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Mountain View Regional Hospital, Norton, VA. She was born November 9, 1934 in Andover, VA, daughter of James E. and Mae Stout. She was a long-time member of Andover United Methodist Church, Andover, VA before moving to Big Stone Gap, VA where she later became a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Anne graduated from Appalachia High School in 1952, received her Bachelor of Arts degree in teaching from East Tennessee State University and her Master’s Degree from Virginia Tech. Anne was an elementary school teacher at Appalachia Elementary school for many years. Anne was loved by so many and played a huge role in shaping the lives of her many students.
Anne is preceded in death by and infant daughter, Katherine; her parents, James E and Mae Stout; three sisters, Azlene Stout, Della James “Jimmy” Cress and Dorothy Carter.
Anne is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Donald C. Gibson; one son, Donald E. (Peggy) Gibson, of Big Stone Gap; a host of nieces and nephews of whom she loved dearly; two special life-long friends, Doris Gibson and Joan Czarnecki.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 pm, Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the Oak Grove Baptist Church, Big Stone Gap. Funeral services will follow at 6pm officiated by Rev. Mike Sampson, Rev. Bob Long and Rev. Ross Kegan. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 am Thursday, May 6, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Special thanks to the medical staff and personnel at Mountain View Regional Hospital. Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia is serving the Gibson family.
Due to Covid-19 state regulations, those attending funeral services are asked to wear mask/facial coverings. Social distancing guidelines will also be in place.