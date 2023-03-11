Anne Sims Alexander left the mortal world behind, following a brief illness, in the early morning of January 8th, 2023 at Bristol Regional Medical Center, at the age of 65. Her two children were by her side at her passing. Her brother, Doug Sims, cared for her tirelessly in the last weeks of her life. Private services were held at Trinity United Methodist in Bristol, VA on January 11th, 2023.
Anne was born Doris Ann Sims in Bristol, VA and spent most of her life in Kingsport before retiring in Florida in 2021. She was a woman of incredible talent, intelligence, kindness, and generosity. Of her many accomplishments and enjoyments, her love of flowers and gardening will be most fondly remembered by her family in the vacuum created by her absence. Anne began in humble origins and through her life was able to build businesses, a family, and life with many adventures at home and around the world. She traveled extensively with her family, she was an indulgent and caring mother, and she even (eventually) taught her kids to like vegetables. Anne was a loving and beloved grandma to her four grandchildren, and their loss in growing up without her is immeasurable.
Departing this world before Anne were her parents, Benny and Eva Sims of Bristol, VA. She is survived by her brother, Doug Sims of Bristol, VA and by her children and grandchildren: son Clark Alexander, daughter-in-law Nasim Alexander, grandsons Soren and Jasper Alexander, daughter Amanda Alexander AuBuchon, son-in-law Tim AuBuchon, and granddaughters Elinor and Aurelia AuBuchon, all of Evanston, IL.
Gifts in her honor may be made to the Proverbs 3:27 Mission in Bristol: 918 Harmeling Street, Bristol, VA 24201or Alzheimer's Association - alz.org
Anne left a note in her files asking for the following blessing to read at her funeral. Her family did not find it in time to comply with her wishes, so we include it here. It is a testament of her generous nature to wish to bless others at the time of her passing.
When the irises and stargazer lilies bloom, remember Anne.
May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.