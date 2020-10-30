Anne Hall Smalling Frazier, wonderful daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many, passed away on October 29, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Anne was born on November 24, 1935, to the late Alexander Rankin and Mary Mingea Smalling. She grew up on a farm in Piney Flats, TN, graduating from Mary Hughes High School and spending most of her life in Piney Flats. She held a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from East Tennessee State University.
Anne was a talented musician, learning piano at an early age and using that talent on the first stop of her career in education to teach music at Blountville Elementary School. After obtaining her degree in school counseling, she became a school counselor at Blountville Jr. High School, later finishing her counseling career at Sullivan East High School. After retirement, Anne was employed as a school counselor for interims at Sullivan East High School, Sullivan South High School, and Science Hill High School. She was an active member of Sullivan County Retired Teachers Association and Delta Kappa Gamma educational sorority.
In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her siblings: Helen Smith and husband Howell, John D. Smalling, Jane Crussell and husband Allen, and Phyllis Holloway. She was also preceded by her former husband and father of her daughters, William K. Frazier; a son-in-law, Scott Barnes; friend and former brother-in-law, Fred Holloway; and a nephew, Eldon Smith.
Anne loved and was loved by her daughters, Mary Lynn Barnes, Johnson City, and Anne King and husband Jon White, Piney Flats. She raised them to be strong, independent women. She is also survived by seven grandchildren who called her “Grangie”: Byron Barnes, Maria Barnes, Maryl White Greene (Scott), Karisa White Miller (Isaac), Jana White, Alie White, and Jack White; as well as three great-granddaughters: Kyleigh Barnes, Amber Greene, and Audree Greene. Several nieces and nephews also survive, as well as, a special sister-in-law, Elsie Smalling; and many friends.
Anne was a life-long member of New Bethel Presbyterian Church, Piney Flats, where she was organist/pianist for many years. Over the years she also served her church as a choir director, an Elder, and as a member of Presbyterian Women. Reading her Bible was a daily activity, but more importantly she lived what she read there. Her church family was such an important part of her life!
Anne loved to travel, visiting many of the states in the US as well as Europe, Africa, and South America. She was a frequent visitor in retirement to the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area as well as Myrtle Beach and Daytona Beach. She was also an avid reader of books of all kinds and loved to share her books with family and friends. She enjoyed playing solitaire on her computer and doing jigsaw puzzles.
We will miss everything about our mom/Grangie, but especially her sense of honesty and fair-play, her kindness and generosity, her quick wit and laughter, and especially her unconditional love for us. She lived by the Golden Rule and was a true example of a Proverbs 31 woman, caring more about others than herself and putting God first in everything she did. “Give her the reward she has earned, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.” Fly high, mama, you are finally free! This is not good-bye, only “see you later” as we believe we will see you again one day.
There will be a non-traditional visitation for Anne S. Frazier at New Bethel Presbyterian Church, Piney Flats, on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2:00 PM -3:00 PM. Anne will lie in state in the sanctuary for anyone to pay their respects without family present. Following the visitation, a graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 PM in the New Bethel Cemetery, which is open to family and friends. Masks and social distancing required for all who attend.
Those who wish to do so may make memorial contributions in Anne’s name to New Bethel Presbyterian
Church, 592 New Bethel Rd., Piney Flats, TN, 37686.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Frazier family. (423) 282-1521