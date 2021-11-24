KINGSPORT - Anne Breazeale Hadden, age 78, entered into God's Eternal Embrace surrounded by her family on November 13, 2021 from Ballad Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at noon at First Presbyterian Church, Church Circle, Kingsport with Dr. William M. Shelton and Dr. Hal W. Hadden officiating, immediately followed by receiving of friends in the Fellowship Hall. Burial will be at 12 p.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021, at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, Mount Pleasant South Carolina.
The family gives sincere thanks and appreciation to her outstanding caregivers, Carol Potter, Palmyria Tartar and Stephanie Ferguson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, Tennessee 37660.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to express memories and condolences for the family.