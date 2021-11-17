KINGSPORT - Anne Breazeale Hadden, age 78, entered into God's Eternal Embrace surrounded by her family on November 13, 2021 from Ballad Medical Center. She was born on October 1, 1943 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the daughter of Thomas "Buck" and Anne Townsend Breazeale. A graduate of Bearden High School, Knoxville, she graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1965, where she was a Vol Beauty in The Volunteer yearbook. She was also a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority and was Co-Chair of Millers College Board.
Following marriage, Anne worked in Human Resources for Union Carbide in New York City and later as the Home Economist for Bristol Tennessee Electric System.
Active in community organizations, Anne served as President of Kingsport Junior League; Chair of Holston Valley Foundation Three Star Gala; President of the Girls Club; Chair of Kingsport Tomorrow; President of First Presbyterian Women of the Church; and President of Christian Women's Club.
Anne courageously fought extended illnesses for many years, yet lived her life with courage, strength and grace, never wavering in her love for and commitment to God. Her steadfastness and positive attitude were a great inspiration to many. Anne chose to live her life with joy.
Anne is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, S. Morris Hadden, Esq.; one son, Robert Morris Hadden, Esq. and his wife, Shelley Hassell Hadden; grandchildren, Emma Elizabeth Hadden, Thomas Grant Hadden and Evelyn Anne "Evey" Anne Hadden, all of Charleston, South Carolina.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at noon at First Presbyterian Church, Church Circle, Kingsport with Dr. William M. Shelton and Dr. Hal W. Hadden officiating, immediately followed by receiving of friends in the Fellowship Hall. Burial will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, Mount Pleasant South Carolina.
The family gives sincere thanks and appreciation to her outstanding caregivers, Carol Potter, Palmyria Tartar and Stephanie Ferguson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, Tennessee 37660.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to express memories and condolences for the family.