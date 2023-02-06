KINGSPORT - Anna Sue Deck Ervin, 93, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, February 4, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a period of declining health. She was born May 11, 1929 in the Beulah Community of Sullivan County to the late Robert Gammon Deck, Sr. and Stacy Bowery Deck. She graduated from Holston High School, Class of 1946, and prior to her marriage to the late Malcom O. Ervin, she was employed by S.E. Massengill Company, Bristol, Tennessee in the accounting office. She was a faithful member of Wheeler United Methodist Church and a former member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Kingsport. She was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Gammon Deck, Jr. and her sister, Mary Nell Deck Carter, as well as two infant siblings.
Anna Sue is survived by her son, David Deck Ervin, of the home; six nieces and nephews; six great-nieces and nephews; and four great-great nieces and nephews.
Per her request, she will be laid to rest in Beulah Community Cemetery, with a private graveside service, with Rev. Crystal Smith presiding.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wheeler United Methodist Church – PORTICO Fund, 211 Sanders Street, Blountville, Tennessee 37617.
Special thanks and appreciation extended to Dr. Asheesh Shipstone and the caring staff at the Regional Cancer Center at Indian Path and to the ER staff at Holston Valley Medical Center.