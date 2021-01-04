Anna Sarber Jan 4, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JONESBOROUGH, TN - Anna Sarber, 83, of Jonesborough, TN passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tn Cremation Funeral Hill Johnson City Anna Sarber Oak Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.