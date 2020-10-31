KINGSPORT - Anna Ruth Stitt Overbey, age 84, of Kingsport, went to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Anna was born in Elizabethton and lived most of her life in East Tennessee. She retired from Kingsport Press after 30 years of service. Anna enjoyed working in her flower garden and canning. She won the Kingsport Beautification Award for which she was so proud. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ethel Cox Stitt; husband of 59 years, Hamel C. Overbey; son, Jeffrey Kent Overbey; brother, Bobby Stitt; sisters, Louise Webb and Betty Jean Overbey; and her faithful companion, Jasmine.
Left to cherish her memory are her; daughters, Joy Fields and fiancé, Mike Mooney and Jana Goins Andress and husband, Sidney; four grandchildren, Marla Reynolds, Benny Fields, Chase and Skylar Goins; six great-grandchildren, Kalobe and Tristan Harrell, Chandler, Cambri and Davina Goins and Tristan Hopkins; special friend, Martha Pennington; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 2, 2020, from 12:00 until 1:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 pm with Reverend Terry Browder officiating.
Graveside Services will follow Monday, November 2, 2020, at Carters Valley Community Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the A.S.P.C.A. by visiting www.aspca.org
