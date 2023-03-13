1 Peter 3:4
But let it be the hidden man of the heart, in that which is not corruptible, even the ornament of a meek and quiet spirit, which in the sight of God of great price.
Anna Ruth Rhoton, 81, departed to be with the Lord, Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Holston Valley Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. A devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt.
Anna was a loving, kind, meek and quiet spirit. She took care of all who loved her, with a motherly love. She was always eagerly, willingly to do whatever she could for one in need. She will be greatly missed.
Anna is preceded in death by her parents Oral and Sarah Belle Sanders, her loving husband Charles C. Rhoton Sr., four infant brothers, one sister; Maxine Tiani and husband Bill, and brother-in-law: Junior Carter.
She is Survived by: Son- Chuck Rhoton and wife Peggy (Gate City), Daughter-Robin Duncan and husband Tony (Gate City), Granddaughter-Sarah Yates and husband Josh (Lebanon VA), Great Grandson-Benjamin Yates, Sisters- Brenda Barnette and husband Kenneth (Weber City), Jenny Carter (Duffield), Sisters-in-Law- Nancy Powers, Ruby Rhoton and Nell Barrett.
Several Nieces and Nephews, whom she loved as her own children.
In honor of Anna’s wishes, a graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 2 p.m. at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.
Pastor Jackie Frazier will be officiating, Otis Lawson and Way of the Cross will be providing the music.
Pallbearers will be Michael Barnette, Josh Yates, Alex Barnette, Kent Russell, and Bruce Rhoton. Honorary pallbearers will be Chuck Rhoton, Tony Duncan, Benjamin Yates, Sawyer Barnette, and Kenneth Barnette.
An online guest register is available for the Anna Ruth Rhoton family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Anna Ruth Rhoton.
