KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Anna Ruth Sanders Little passed away early Tuesday morning, April 18, 2023, following a brief illness. A Kingsport native, she was born at Holston Valley on March 5, 1935 to Clarence Bascom Sanders and Edna Lawson Sanders.

She is survived by her daughters Andrea (Butch) Edmondson and Pam Cox (Keith Wilson): grandchildren, Lee and Max Edmondson and Jessica Cox Osborne (Patrick); bonus grandchildren, Carolyn Wilson (Vance Fraley) and Doug (Kate) Wilson; great-grandchildren, Marilyn Ruth and Louis Osborne; bonus great-grandchildren, Tate and Logan Fraley; Emery and Gill Wilson; sisters, Betty Sproles and Patsy (Sammy) Clonce; and sisters-in-law, Pat Baxter and Pat Little.

