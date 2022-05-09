KINGSPORT - Anna Ruth Lewis, age 87, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 6, 2022 at NHC in Johnson City. She was born in Pennington Gap, VA.
She was formerly employed at Jake Chinsky Store in Pennington Gap, VA; Kress Department Store of Kingsport TN; ITT North Electric of Gray TN; and Arcata Graphics of Kingsport TN. She was formerly a member of Liberty Baptist Church of Church Hill; and was currently a member of Beulah Baptist Church of Kingsport TN. More importantly, she had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, having received Him as her Lord and Savior at age 8.
Anna is preceded in death by husband of 44 years, John Lewis; mother, Cornie Woliver Hobbs; father, Robert Hobbs; and brother, James (Harold) Hobbs.
Anna is survived by son Paul Lewis of Kingsport; brother, Jerry Hobbs and wife Gloria of Kingsport, and several nieces and nephews.
The Lewis family will receive friends from 5 - 7 PM on Wednesday May 11 at Beulah Baptist Church, 491 Beulah Church Rd. Kingsport TN. The funeral services will follow at 7 PM with Bro. Larry Anderson and Bro. Al South, and Rev. John David Shanks officiating. Graveside services will be held Thursday May 12, at 11 AM at East TN Cemetery, 2630 Hwy 75, Blountville TN 37617.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Beulah Baptist Church Memorial Fund.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Lewis family.