KINGSPORT – Anne Ruth Hilton, 92, of Rock Springs area in Kingsport, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, after a period of declining health.

Ann was born in Lebanon, VA on September 16, 1930, to the late Thomas Clay and Adeline Dye Helton. She graduated from Greendale High School in Virginia and Whitney Business School in Kingsport, TN. She retired from Eastman Kodak after over 40 years of service.

