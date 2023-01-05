KINGSPORT – Anne Ruth Hilton, 92, of Rock Springs area in Kingsport, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, after a period of declining health.
Ann was born in Lebanon, VA on September 16, 1930, to the late Thomas Clay and Adeline Dye Helton. She graduated from Greendale High School in Virginia and Whitney Business School in Kingsport, TN. She retired from Eastman Kodak after over 40 years of service.
Ann was a member of Rock Springs United Methodist church for many years, but most recently had been attending Bible Baptist Church near her home.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Madge Galloway; brother, Thomas Helton, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Mary Hilton and Rita Helton; brothers-in-law, Herbert Galloway and Paul Mosca.
Ann is survived by her sister, Jean (Tom) Page of Kingsport; brothers, Robert Hilton of Midland, TX, Bryant (Harriet) Helton of Kingsport, and Donnie (Carolyn) Helton of Jonesborough; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11am to 12pm on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Rock Springs United Methodist Church located at 227 Church View Dr. Kingsport, TN 37664. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Walter Wagner officiating.
A graveside service will follow at Rock Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Steve Galloway, Nathaniel Galloway, Daniel Galloway, Jim Carter, Joel Jennings, and Tom Page.