KINGSPORT - Anna Ruth Gilbert, age 79, of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 in a Gray, Tennessee care center.
She was born in Richlands, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Alvin Clinton and Bertha Loadie Brown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her companion of 30 years, Charles Walter Tuggle; sister, Charlotte Blankenship; and brothers, Donnie, Stuart, Junior, Edward, and Bill Brown.
Survivors are: Daughter: Rita Boyer and husband, David of Kingsport, TN Son: Tom Gilbert and wife, Donna of Kingsport, TN Brother: Danny Brown of Surgoinsville, TN, Special Niece: Linda Shierling; Grandchildren: Heather Boyer, Tommy Boyer and wife, Kiley; Bayleigh Boyer; Chaylen Boyer; Lanesa Bowman and husband, Michael; Andrea Kilgore and husband, Mark; and Emily Greear and husband, Daniel;Several Great Grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services for Anna Ruth Gilbert will be conducted Friday, May 21, 2021 at 2pm at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia with the Rev. Thomas Stranger officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens at Claypool Hill, Virginia. Relatives and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com