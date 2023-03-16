KINGSPORT - Anna Pearl (Hartsock) Salyer, age 79, of Kingsport, entered into rest Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Arrangements will be announced by COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA.

