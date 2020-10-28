Anna Overbey Oct 28, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Anna Overbey, 84, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the residence of her daughter.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Hill Anna Overbey Oak Daughter Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.