GATE CITY, VA - Anna Oleta (Roberts) Franklin, age 80 of Gate City, VA passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022.
She was born in Norton, VA on December 11, 1941 to the late William Roberts and Ora Gilreath Roberts. If you knew Anna you know she was into nature and like a tree her roots touched so many people. Not only family but anyone who she came across.
Anna leaves behind her loving husband, Owen Franklin; son, Buddy Franklin (Rhonda); daughters, Mary Beth Lane (Lynn) and Becky McMillan (Chance); grandchildren, Owen, Cory, Sam, Bailey and Isaac; sisters, JoBill Thacker (Noah), Katie Sanders, Theresa Williams (Lonzo) and Betty Farmer; brother, Donnie Roberts; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Marti Whitt, Pat Stewart and Patsy Dykes.
Per Anna’s wishes there will be no funeral service.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to MSA Hospice and Martha Ministry of Higher Ground Baptist Church.
