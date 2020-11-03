PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Anna (McKnight) Rogers Mullins age 89 of Pennington Gap, VA, went to be with the Lord November 2, 2020 at her home. She was born July 27, 1931 to Coy and Eliza (Smith) McKnight in Laurel Co., KY.
Anna was of the Baptist Faith and worked hard to raise her children and care for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Dillard and David; sisters Beatrice, Effie, and Edith; her husbands Thurman Rogers and Claude Mullins; her daughters Beverly Anderson and Sharon Kimberlin; and a son Gregory Rogers; step-daughter Nancy Fleenor; and two granddaughters Amanda Rogers and Harmony Rogers.
She is survived by her daughters Norma Woliver (Jerry) of Pennington Gap, Cleta Kennedy (John) of St. Charles and son Barry Rogers (Lucy) of Pennington Gap. 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers Bev McKnight of Cincinnati, OH, Bobby McKnight of Johnson City, TN and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 1:00 until 2:00 PM Friday, November 6, 2020 at Province Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM with Rev. Paul Davis, Jr. and Rev.
Jason Poe officiating.
Burial will follow at Pennington Memorial Cemetery on route 421 in Pennington Gap, VA.
Grandchildren will serve as Pall Bearers.