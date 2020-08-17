PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Anna Marie “Tommie Coker” Robbins of Pennington Gap, VA passed away on Sunday, August 17, 2020 at her home.
Tommie was a member of the First Christian Church of Pennington Gap. She worked for many years as a beautician at Modernette Beauty Salon. She enjoyed a good conversation and loved to make people laugh.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Martha Elizabeth Ely and Ransom Aistrop; her husband, Gilford Robbins; one sister, Betty O’Brien and one brother, Allen Aistrop.
She is survived by two daughters, Mona Baker and husband, Smitty and Lisa Rasnic and husband, Wes, both of Pennington Gap, VA; one grandchild, Adam Pendergraft of Pennington; two nieces, Teresa Huffman of Dayton, OH and Tammy Cason and husband, Will, of Mesquite, TX; as well as several other nieces and nephews, and many special friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Adel El-Abbassi and his staff for their care during Tommie’s illness.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 5 until 7:00 p.m. at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville, VA. Funeral services will follow with Ken Runyon and Paul Davis, Jr. officiating. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 21 at 11:00 a.m. in Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA. We ask for anyone wishing to go in procession to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Robbins family.