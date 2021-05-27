Anna Marie Edwards passed away from cancer at the age of 66 on May 27th, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Rowena and John Fisher; father and stepmother, Howell and Grace Sapp; brothers, James Sapp and Wade Fisher; as well as both sets of grandparents.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Edwards; children, Heather and Michael Davidson; grandchildren, Kayla Mathes, Gracey and Josh Rhoten, June and Greg Davidson; great grandchildren, Bo and Weston Mathes; sisters, Barbara Sapp, Janet Sapp (Michael) and Mary Sapp; multiple nieces/nephews and great nieces/nephews.
Anna loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. She loved working in her flowers, helping others and baking for others (especially her wonderful zucchini bread). She always had a kind word and never knew a stranger. If you called her a friend, you were a lucky person.
In lieu of flowers, donations towards funeral expenses can be made to the family.
The family would like to thank Clinch River Health Services and Ballad Health Services for all of their care for Anna during her illness. The family would also like to recognize Dennis Strong, Connie Brickey, Rita Fansler, as well as Anna's family for their help and support during her illness. We are eternally grateful to you all!
The family will receive visitors at the home of Michael Edwards on the afternoon of May 28th.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home on May 29th. Visitation will be held from 1:00pm to 2:30pm with the service to follow.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.