GATE CITY, VA - Anna Mae (Fields) Smith, 94, Gate City, VA passed away, Friday, January 14, 2022, at her residence.
A visitation will be held from 10:00a.m. – 11:00a.m. at the Gate City Funeral Home. A committal service will be held in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m., January 16, 2022, with Rev. Daniel Strickler officiating. Due to the weather, burial will take place at the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA on a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Cathy Smith, Rita Brewer and Elisabeth Lell for the special love and care they gave Anna during her final days of life. The family would also like to thank Rev. Daniel Strickler, Shannon Mitchell, JT Lyons, and the singers for the special service for Anna Mae.
The family asks that everyone remember Anna during her early days instead of the days preceding her death.
An online guest register is available for the Smith family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Anna Mae (Fields) Smith.