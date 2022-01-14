GATE CITY, VA - Anna Mae (Fields) Smith, 94, Gate City, VA passed away, Friday, January 14, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on Greene County, TN on March 17, 1927, to the late Henry Harrison and Mary Elizabeth Blair Fields.
In addition to her parents; her husband, Earrion David Smith; son, Michael David Smith; daughter, Lisa Ann Skeen Lell; brothers, William Grant, Morton and Carlos Fields; great grandson, Cooper Lee Cunningham; father and mother-in-law, Julius Ceaser and Lillian Vesta McKamey Smith; sons-in-law, Daniel Oscar Strickler, Ronald Lell and Steven Rutherford; brothers-in-law, Ray Anderson, Patrick Henry Cress, Floyd Bishop, John Minnich; sisters-in-law, Cordia Knight Fields and Octavia Coomer Fields preceded her in death.
Her greatest joy was her family. When asked what her favorite part of the day was, she replied “fixing something for my children to eat”.
Anna is survived by her daughters, Linda Carol Strickler, Barbara Gayle Smith, Julie Coleen Rutherford Alexander, Cathy Sharon Smith; grandchildren, Shannon and Lorie Ann Strickler Mitchell, Gregory Steven and Angela Cunningham, Daniel Brent and Angela Strickler, David Stephen Rutherford and Lori Ryan, Ben Michael Alexander, Scott Allen Smith, JT and Ashley Ann Lyons, Christopher Michael Smith, Elisabeth Ann Lell ; great grandchildren, Austin Mitchell, Amber Smith, Teili Cunningham, Seth Earrion Strickler, Annabelle Smith, Jacob Lyons; Great great grandson, Jackson Smith; daughter-in-law, Tina Hinkle Smith and Jo Gillam Smith; special nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Stokes, Wayne Minnich, Jenene, Melony and Craig Smith, Cynthia Cecil, Dwight Williams, Barney Williams and Melissa Lane; along with her special friend, Rita Brewer.
A visitation will be held from 10:00a.m. – 11:00a.m. at the Gate City Funeral Home. A committal service will be held in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m., January 16, 2022, with Rev. Daniel Strickler officiating. Due to the weather, burial will take place at the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA on a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Cathy Smith, Rita Brewer and Elisabeth Lell for the special love and care they gave Anna during her final days of life. The family would also like to thank Rev. Daniel Strickler, Shannon Mitchell, JT Lyons, and the singers for the special service for Anna Mae.
The family asks that everyone remember Anna during her early days instead of the days preceding her death.
An online guest register is available for the Smith family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Anna Mae (Fields) Smith.