Anna Louise Gragg Gray, went to be with her Lord and to get her new body free from pain, on Monday, March 20, 2023 at her home. Louise was born May 31, 1939. She was married to her husband Leon Gray, for 63 years. They were as much in love at the end as the day they were married. He was her best friend and took very good care of her. She attended Springdale Baptist Church, serving many years on a committee that cooked meals for families that lost loved ones. Louise also helped the church decorating committee many years, and dearly loved doing both. She loved making things for the ladies in her Sunday School Class at Christmas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers.

