Anna Louise Gragg Gray, went to be with her Lord and to get her new body free from pain, on Monday, March 20, 2023 at her home. Louise was born May 31, 1939. She was married to her husband Leon Gray, for 63 years. They were as much in love at the end as the day they were married. He was her best friend and took very good care of her. She attended Springdale Baptist Church, serving many years on a committee that cooked meals for families that lost loved ones. Louise also helped the church decorating committee many years, and dearly loved doing both. She loved making things for the ladies in her Sunday School Class at Christmas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers.
Louise is survived by husband, Leon Gray; son, Richard (Rick) Gray and Paula; daughter, Lisa Ann Snapp and husband Ed Snapp; three grandchildren, Christy, Josh, and Caleb; four great-granddaughters, Haley, Emma, Layla, and Ginessa, all of whom had a special place in her heart; and four special friends that were like sisters, Patsy Perry, Wanda Carpenter, Phyllis Newman, and Paulette Mintz.
She babysat most of her adult life with many children, four of whom stole her heart, Marcus Carpenter, like a second son, and Jennifer Carpenter Van Meter, like a second daughter, and Matthew and Alexis Butte.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Alan Buckles and Pastor Roger Gray officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at East Tennessee Cemetery.