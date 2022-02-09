KINGSPORT - Anna “Leota” Laws, 85, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, February 7, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 am in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 am with Evangelist Brian Burchfield officiating. The eulogy will be given by her brother, Roy Ferguson.
The Graveside Service will follow at 12:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to Amedisys Hospice, especially Amanda and Tiffany for their compassionate care of Leota.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Anna “Leota” Laws and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.