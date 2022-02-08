KINGSPORT - Anna “Leota” Laws, 85, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, February 7, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 7, 1936, in Fall Branch, TN to the late James and Ollie Carver Ferguson.
Leota was a loving and caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, and a friend to all that knew her.
She enjoyed cooking, working puzzles, and watching soap operas. Her favorite past-time was spending quality time with her family.
Leota was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Morrison City.
In addition to her parents, Leota was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie D. Laws; five brothers and three sisters.
Those left to cherish Leota’s memory are her husband of sixty-three years, Robert Laws; children, Sharon Gilreath, Tony Laws and wife, Teresa, Johnny Copas and wife, Marti; son-in-law, Andy Gilreath, whom she loved like a son; grandchildren, Drew Gilreath, Anthony Laws, Hunter Laws and wife, Amber; great-grandchildren, Weston and Gunner Laws; sister, Sue Snider and husband, Wayne; brothers, Earl Ferguson, Roy Ferguson, Wayne Ferguson and wife Linda; special friend, Curtis Austin; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 am in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 am with Evangelist Brian Burchfield officiating. The eulogy will be given by her brother, Roy Ferguson.
The Graveside Service will follow at 12:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to Amedisys Hospice, especially Amanda and Tiffany for their compassionate care of Leota.
