SURGOINSVILLE – Anna Lee (West) Cross, 93, exchanged her earthly home for her heavenly home August 12, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness, with her daughter by her side.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Bethel Cemetery in Stanley Valley with Rev. Fred Freeman and Rev. Pat Hammonds officiating. Music will be conducted by Brian Burchfield. Due to COVID-19 concerns, please practice COVID protocol.
To leave an online message for the Cross family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Cross family.