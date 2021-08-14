SURGOINSVILLE – Anna Lee (West) Cross, 93, exchanged her earthly home for her heavenly home August 12, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness, with her daughter by her side.
Anna was a member of Oakdale Central Baptist Church and was an avid church goer. She was employed by Alladin Plastics, Strolee, and Hawkins County Board of Education at Hawkins Ele.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rosa (Wills) West; husband, L. B. Cross; daughters, Delpha Bruner and Charlotte Edwards; son-in-law, Ronald Edwards.
Anna is survived by her daughter, Judith Cross Gibbons of Church Hill; grandchildren, Kevin (Tracie) Edwards of Akron, OH, Kim (Marc) Robertson of Sevierville, TN, Lynn (Scott) Miller of Marietta, GA, Jonathan (Sandy) Bruner of Surgoinsville, TN, Denise (Roger) Barrett of Surgoinsville, TN, and Stacey (Jessica) Gibbons of Church Hill, TN; several great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Bethel Cemetery in Stanley Valley with Rev. Fred Freeman and Rev. Pat Hammonds officiating. Music will be conducted by Brian Burchfield. Due to COVID-19 concerns, please practice COVID protocol.
