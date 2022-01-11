“There are three things that remain- faith, hope and love - and the greatest of these is love.”
1 Corinthians 13:13
STANLEY VALLEY - Anna Lee Roller Alley, 96, peacefully passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at home in Stanley Valley with Connie and Cassie by her side.
A celebration of Ann’s life will begin at 2:00 pm, January 12, 2022, in the fireside room at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services with eulogies provided by Timothy C. Vaughn and Connie Bartlett. Ann will be laid to rest beside her husband, Hugh in Section A in Oak Hill Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank a very special neighbor and friend, Lorie Chapman. With her help the past few years, Ann was able to happily stay in her home until she went to live with the Lord.
In lieu of flowers, the family would enjoy receiving a letter or card with a special or humorous memory of Ann.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Anna Lee Roller Alley and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.