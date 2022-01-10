“There are three things that remain- faith, hope and love - and the greatest of these is love.”
1 Corinthians 13:13
STANLEY VALLEY - Anna Lee Roller Alley, 96, peacefully passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at home in Stanley Valley with Connie and Cassie by her side.
To sum up her life, she loved people and helped everyone that she could. She enjoyed talking, and in her later years, she discovered she was quite the storyteller. Her favorite one started with leaving her purse in a barn in Abington, almost losing a Charolais bull out of the back of the truck on Interstate 81, and then ending in Maryville with a bull too wild to bring home!
After graduating from Surgoinsville High School in 1944, she married Hugh (June) Alley, Jr. later that December prior to him leaving to serve in WWII. They were married for 74 years before he passed away in May of 2019.
Before retiring to be a full-time mother and homemaker, she was employed at Eastman for many years in the lab that developed plastic. At home, she was an accomplished cook and seamstress. She was also a member of Okolona United Methodist Church.
Throughout her life, she helped June on the farm and assisted him with all the numerous activities he acquired after retiring from Oak Hill Cemetery. She put all the finishing touches on his homemade furniture and shared his love of animals by helping take care of their miniature Sicilian donkeys and pygmy goats. They loved showing the miniature petting zoo at events such as Farm Fest at the Exchange Place, local Christmas parades, and Kingsport’s Fourth of July parade.
Along with her husband, Hugh, she is proceeded in death by her parents, Jake and Glenna Horton Roller and brothers, Claude and Elmer Roller as well as her sister, Betty Roller Alley.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie Alley Bartlett and grandchildren, Cassie and Garrett Bartlett; sister-in-law, Thelma (Sis) Alley and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Ann’s life will begin at 2:00 pm, January 12, 2022, in the fireside room at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services with eulogies provided by Timothy C. Vaughn and Connie Bartlett. Ann will be laid to rest beside her husband, Hugh in Section A in Oak Hill Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank a very special neighbor and friend, Lorie Chapman. With her help the past few years, Ann was able to happily stay in her home until she went to live with the Lord.
In lieu of flowers, the family would enjoy receiving a letter or card with a special or humorous memory of Ann.
