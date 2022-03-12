LAS VEGAS, NV - Anna Lee Counts Carter, 81 of Las Vegas, NV, went home to be with her heavenly father on Friday, March 4, 2022, surrounded by her loving family as she went high on that mountain.
Anna was born on July 11, 1940 in Clinchco, VA, to the late Arvil and Ethel Counts. She attended Dobyns-Bennett High School and was employed by Oakwood Market for many years. After marrying Gerald in 1963, they moved to Las Vages, NV, to work and raise their daughters. Anna was an avid NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. fan. She loved working in her flowers, taking care of her fur babies and going gambling. Anna’s biggest joy in life was her family. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, Nana, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all.
In addition to her parents, Anna was reunited in heaven with her husband of 63 years, Gerald K. Carter; infant daughter, Cynthia Carter and sister, Shirley Counts.
Left to cherish all the wonderful memories of Anna are her loving daughters, Angie Freeman (Louie) and Sheila Carter; granddaughter, Kylee Carter (Jaime), Brianna Freeman (Aaron); grandson, Vince Davies; great-granddaughter and her pride and joy, Skyelyn Aguilar Carter and her precious fur babies; sisters, Edna Renfro (Buddy), Betty Clark and Margaret Childress (Don); brother, Robert Counts; several nieces, nephews, cousins.
Anna’s wishes were to be cremated and requested no services be held.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Angie Carter for the wonderful and loving care she provided to her mother during this difficult battle with cancer and for all the thoughts and prayers from all friends and family.
