BIG STONE GAP, VA - Anna Lee (Belt) Cole, 78, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Norton Community Hospital.
She was a member of East Stone Gap Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Alice Belt.
Surviving are her husband, Jack Cole; children, Kimberly Garner (Dale), of Pomona Florida, Alice Christine Redwine (John), Gate City, Va., Kelly Cole, Appalachia, Va., Sabrina Cox, Huntsville, Ala., Viki Hanley (Patrick), Lehighton, Pa., and Patrick Cole of Gate City; 16 grandchildren, Leahann, Emily, Megan, Nicole, John-Cole, Kelsey, Connor, Casey, Brynn, Jacob, Brenee, Jantsen, Byron, Bryant, Alex, and Drew; four great grandchildren; sisters, Billie Holcomb, and Betty Lou Cornett (J. H. Rivers), both of Big Stone Gap; brother, James Kelly Belt, Jr. of New Hampshire; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday with Dr. Lonnie Brooks officiating.
Graveside committal services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at American Legion Cemetery. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.
The pallbearers will be: Patrick Cole, John-Cole Redwine, Connor Hanley, Drew Burke, Matt Hall, Gavin Black and Jacob Cox.
