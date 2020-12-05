Proverbs 31:10 – who can find a virtuous woman for her price is far above rubies.
FORT BLACKMORE, VA - Anna Lee Begley, 65, of Fort Blackmore, VA received her complete healing on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness, with her loving family by her side.
She was born on January 27, 1955 and was the daughter of the late Gale Barnes Barnett and Hattie Mae Dorton. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Roy Jack Barnett, Sammy Kay Barnett and infant brother, Billy Barnett; father and mother in law, Joe and Jo Begley.
She worked many years as a cook for Scott County Schools and Southern Food Service. Anna Lee was known for her kindness and compassion towards her family, friends and especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed preparing meals for her family and was known as one of the best cooks around. “Mams” was our biggest fan. She was always in our corner. No matter who you were, you were family, and there was always a place for you at her table with any of her famous home cooked meals. She had her turn in raising not only her own children, but her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. Anyone who knew her would recall her smile, her laugh and how she could light up a room. She will be missed by all who were blessed to have known her. The precious memories and her joyful spirit will forever be imprinted in the hearts of her family.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 49 years, Stevie R. Begley; 2 daughters, Christy McNew, husband Danny Keith, Stephanie Tignor, husband Doug; 1 son, Jonathan Begley, wife Cynthia Begley; 10 grandchildren, Kassie Chaffin, Braeden McNew, Holden McNew, Talia Elliott, Shadie Elliott, Adam Tignor, Camryn Begley Alvarez, Jaylin Begley, Gabby Hillman, Seth Miller, Ryan Johnson; 3 great grandchildren, Riley Anna Chaffin, Emma Kate Hillman and a future great granddaughter, Adaya Rae Alvarez; sisters, Freda Tate, husband Donnie, Faye Fansler, husband Audley and Helen Goode; 1 brother, Robert Barnett, wife Betty; several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Begley Family Cemetery in Fort Blackmore, VA with Rev. Terry Rhoton officiating. A special song will be sung by granddaughters, Talia and Shadie Elliott. Danny McNew, Doug Tignor, Japeth Alvarez, Forrest Duncan, Braeden McNew and Holden McNew will serve as pallbearers. Those that wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM. Face coverings will be required and social distancing is requested.
A sincere thank you to the staff of C300 and D500 at Holston Valley Medical Center for the compassion and care provided to Anna. We are forever grateful. To the family members, friends, coworkers and community members who have reached out to us; your thoughts, prayer and kindness are much appreciated. As it’s been said before, if Anna Lee knew you or heard about your situation, even without knowing you, she has prayed for you.
Online condolences may be made to the Begley family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Colonial Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.