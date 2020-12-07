Proverbs 31:10 – who can find a virtuous woman for her price is far above rubies.
FORT BLACKMORE, VA - Anna Lee Begley, 65, of Fort Blackmore, VA received her complete healing on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness, with her loving family by her side.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Begley Family Cemetery in Fort Blackmore, VA with Rev. Terry Rhoton officiating. A special song will be sung by granddaughters, Talia and Shadie Elliott. Danny McNew, Doug Tignor, Japeth Alvarez, Forrest Duncan, Braeden McNew and Holden McNew will serve as pallbearers. Those that wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM. Face coverings will be required and social distancing is requested.
A sincere thank you to the staff of C300 and D500 at Holston Valley Medical Center for the compassion and care provided to Anna. We are forever grateful. To the family members, friends, coworkers and community members who have reached out to us; your thoughts, prayer and kindness are much appreciated. As it’s been said before, if Anna Lee knew you or heard about your situation, even without knowing you, she has prayed for you.
Online condolences may be made to the Begley family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Colonial Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.