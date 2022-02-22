Anna Laura Mumpower Kirby, 85, passed away on February 19, 2022, at her home following a brief illness.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.
Ann requested that in lieu of flowers donations to your local animal shelter be made in her memory.
Many thanks and much gratitude to the Ballad Health hospice staff. Her nurses and aides were so kind and gentle with Ann and her family will be eternally grateful for their care and compassion.
