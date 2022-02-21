Anna Laura Mumpower Kirby, 85, passed away on February 19, 2022, at her home following a brief illness. Born to parents Jackson Summers and Trula Faulkner Mumpower in Inman, Virginia on Christmas Day, 1936, she was the 9th of 10 children. Her family moved to Appalachia, Virginia when Ann was 13 years old.
On a fateful trip to Virginia Beach, VA in July 1957 to visit her sister, she caught the eye of Raymond C. “Mickey” Kirby, who lived across the street. Their introduction led to several dates and true love. When she returned home at the end of the week, he followed her back to Appalachia. They were married in Blountville, TN on July 15, 1957, and they made their home in Virginia Beach, where they lived for 33 years before settling in Church Hill, TN. Mickey passed away on September 18, 2005, after 48 years of marriage.
Also preceding Ann in death were her parents, her brothers Paul, Bill, Fred and Clyde, her sisters Lydia Bush, Lassie Green, Mary Gambill, Zula Butt and Marcia Keef, her very special nephew Barry L. Mumpower, and her first great granddaughter, Cecelia Ann Sanford. She is survived by her daughters Katherine and husband Larry Gilson of Church Hill, Michelle Nichols of Virginia Beach, son Raymond and wife Kim Kirby of Virginia Beach, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, as well as her devoted little fat dog, Scooter.
Ann was a natural born storyteller who never met a stranger. Her sparkle and shine were unmatched, and she made everyone she met feel comfortable and welcome. A wonderful cook, she also loved to sing, especially old gospel hymns. She was a force of nature who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.
Ann requested that in lieu of flowers donations to your local animal shelter be made in her memory.
Many thanks and much gratitude to the Ballad Health hospice staff. Her nurses and aides were so kind and gentle with Ann and her family will be eternally grateful for their care and compassion.
