KINGSPORT - Anna Kate Baines, 85, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Holston Valley Hospital after a short illness.
She was born June 14, 1935, in Middlesboro, KY, to the late Ulys G. and Ticia Mae Marcum Parkey.
Mrs. Baines retired as a Teacher’s Assistant from the Kingsport City School System after 33 years of service. Mrs. Baines was a member of the Retired Teachers Association and the Women’s Optimist Club. She was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Silver Sounds. Mrs. Baines enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with her family.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Baines and daughter, Rebecca Lynn Baines.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sharon Hite and husband, David; grandsons, Joshua Hite and Jacob Hite and wife, Lacy; great grandchildren, Scarlett Hite and Victor Hite; special cousin Rita Denton; several special family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Randy Lantz officiating. Mrs. Baines will be laid to rest beside her husband, James Baines, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the NHC Kingsport, Wexford House and Holston Valley Hospital ICU and Wilcox Hall.
The care of Anna Baines and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.