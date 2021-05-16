CHURCH HILL – Anna John Hightower, 92, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 PM on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. The burial will follow in Church Hill Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
