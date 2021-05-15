CHURCH HILL – Anna John Hightower, 92, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab.
Anna was born in Sudetenland, Czechoslovakia, and came to the United States after World War II. She met her husband Cleve Mitchell Hightower in Toledo, Ohio, and has resided in Church Hill since 1962. She was a wonderful seamstress and was known for her cooking, especially her German Christmas cookies.
Anna is survived by children, Jim Hightower (Sharon) of Oregon, OH, Barbara Morelock (Cecil) of Kingsport, TN, Shirley Wright (Richard) of San Antonio, TX, Steve Hightower (Terri Evans) of Church Hill, TN, Suzanne Boswell (Reid) of Greeneville, TN; siblings, Karl Heinz Zajic of Bad Kissingen, Germany, and Ursula Wolf of Hammelburg, Germany; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 PM on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. The burial will follow in Church Hill Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
