KING, NC - Anna Jo Anderson Mesler, 80, of King, NC passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her home with her beloved family by her side.
Mrs. Mesler was born on December 23, 1941, in Kingsport, TN, to the late Roy Cleveland and Reba Childress Anderson. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was a member of the United Women in Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Greg Cole; her father and mother-in-law, William, and Isabell Mesler; and her brother-in-law, Lee Mesler.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, William “Bill” Mesler; a daughter, Janna Mesler Berrier; a son, William “Will” Mesler (Natalie); three sisters: Ouida Anderson Sexton, Anita Anderson Pierce (Edward “Ed”), and Betsie Anderson Cole; a brother, Cleve Anderson (Becky), three grandchildren: Alyssa Hucks, Lillian Mesler, and William “Liam” Mesler; a sister-in-law, JoAnn Maddux (Frank), and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 725 W. Dalton Rd. King, NC, with Rev. Bart Milleson, and Rev. Ross O’Neal officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church: 725 W. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021, or the American Cancer Society: https://donate3.cancer.org
