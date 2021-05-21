Anna Jean Hutchinson departed this earth on Monday, May 12th, 2021. She leaves a legacy of love. She loved her family and friends deeply. Everyone that came into contact with her was filled with happiness and laughter. She never met a stranger and always loved giving the best hugs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clovis and Myrtle Dotson; brothers, Ed and Liz Dotson and Rlee and Jeanette Dotson.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Rick and Lynda Evans, David and Tammy Evans, Sandy Lundy and Kim and David Carrico; grandchildren, Kenny and Angie Lundy, Kevin Lundy, Jessica Evans, Sherrika Evans, and Keith and Kristi Enochs; Great Grandchildren, Kaleb, Tyler and Luke Lundy and Eli and Evelyn Enochs; along with several special nieces and nephews.
Special thank you to the nursing staff and best friends that loved her like family at Magnolia Manor Greenville who made her last few months fun and cheerful.
She will be cremated, and a celebration of life service will be held by the family in Church Hill, TN on June 12th at 5:00 pm.