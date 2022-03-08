CHURCH HILL - Anna Elizabeth Hutchins, 85, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord at her residence surrounded by her family on Monday, March 7, 2022. She was born to the late Henry Gerhart and Catherine (Niederhauser) Boss in Baltimore, MD on September 3, 1936.
Anna enjoyed singing gospel music with her husband. In her free time she enjoyed humming birds and flowers.
In addition to her parents Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Hutchins.
Survivors include two children, Tim Hutchins and wife Tina, of Cape Coral, FL, and Mark Hutchins of Kingsport, TN; two grandchildren, Dr. Joshua Hutchins, and Michelle McPherson; three great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Hutchins family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Friday, March 11, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12 pm – 2 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm with Rev. Phillip Free officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of David in East Lawn Memorial Park. Dr. Joshua Hutchins, Brian McPherson, Joe Hutchins, John Hutchins, Rodney Hutchins and Roger Hutchins will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the Hutchins family has requested that donations be made in Anna’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.st.jude.org/donate.
The Hutchins family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses of Avalon Hospice and Barb, Yasmine, Sheila and Lisa for their care and dedication.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Hutchins family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com.