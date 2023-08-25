BRISTOL, TN - Please join family and friends to celebrate the lives of Anna Bowman Blizard, formerly of Johnson City, and Marvin Blizard, formerly of Kingsport, at an inurnment on Saturday, September 2, which would have been their sixty-third wedding anniversary. The ceremony in the mausoleum at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol will start at 10:00 a.m. A rooftop reception at the Bristol Hotel will follow.

Ann was raised mostly in the historic Montrose Court apartment building in Johnson City. She attended South Side Elementary School and Science Hill High School, graduating in 1955. In 1960, she obtained a nursing degree from East Tennessee State College.


